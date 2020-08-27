Bowie ISD asking students, staff, visitors to wear face masks

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - As Montague County has passed 20 active COVID-19 cases, Bowie ISD has asked all students in grades 4-12, staff and visitors to wear masks while at school and school events.
Per Gov. Abbott’s executive order, anyone in counties with 20 or more active COVID-19 cases must wear masks in public spaces.
The Montague County Judge can apply for exemption again once the county’s active case county drops below 20 and remains there for 30 days.
