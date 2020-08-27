City View ISD allowing students to switch to face-to-face learning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong admits virtual learning isn’t for everybody.
“Maybe they’re not comfortable with it now, maybe it’s not a good fit, so let’s give them the opportunity to come back,” he said, “and if they come back right now, they don’t have to wait until that six weeks ends.”
When the school year started, 15-percent of City View students committed to online learning. Since making the announcement that parents could change their minds on Wednesday, all three schools are already receiving requests.
“It didn’t work, let’s give them the opportunity to come back,” he explained.
The Texas Education Agency says parents have to commit to a style of learning for an entire grading period, but it’s up to the districts to decide if that option is offered more often.
“School districts will know what is the best solution for that particular district,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
Bringing more students back isn’t something Superintendent Bushong is concerned with.
“Nothing is to a capacity where I feel like we can’t take more,” he said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.