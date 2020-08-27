Hurricane Laura could impact us today with an isolated shower

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -We’re going to see fairly mild conditions for the end of August. we do have a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. On Friday we’re going to be unseasonably hot. We will have a high of 104 degrees with sunny skies real feel conditions will be around 106 or 107 on Saturday we will see very similar conditions we will have a high of 103 degrees with a low of 75 in real field conditions will be around 108 degrees. However, rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday and will only have a high of 100 degrees and we are tracking a big cold front coming into the forecast that’s going to drop us down into the mid to low 90s by Tuesday.