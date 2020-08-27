The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 14 new recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 340 COVID-19 cases with 314 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,948 negative tests. There are 18 tests pending at this time.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 19 positive COVID-19 cases, with three of them being active.
The county has seen 16 recoveries and one patient is currently hospitalized.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 100 COVID-19 cases.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting the county has seen multiple positive cases and is now past the 20 case mark. This means the county falls under Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate.
The county has seen three deaths and 112 positive cases.
They’re also reporting that the Grace Care Center in Nocona has active COVID-19 cases within the resident population.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has three active COVID-19 cases along with three pending tests. There have been a total of 43 cases in the county along with 39 recoveries.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 46 cases while Jack County has a total of 120 cases.
In Knox County, Health Authority Dr. Rodney Sholty has confirmed the county has seen nine COVID-19 deaths. The Knox County News-Courier is also reporting a total of 92 cases of COVID-19 with 77 recoveries.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 4 active cases for Childress County and that Hardeman County does not have any active cases.
In Haskell County, the County Judge reports 56 total cases and 50 recoveries, leaving only six active cases.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The extra death is being attributed to someone who tested and died outside of the county but who’s last address was in Throckmorton, as COVID-19 death counts are now counted from death certificates.
The county has also seen 42 negative tests with one test currently pending.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Texoma, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.