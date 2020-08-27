24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,276

By KAUZ Team | August 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 5:23 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 14 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,276 cases in Wichita County, with 215 of them still being active.

There have been 1,048 total recoveries, 16,395 negative tests and 13 deaths.

There are currently 197 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.

There are 24 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 14 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 7 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Under Investigation = 9 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 2

6 – 10 = 2

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 2

30 – 39 = 0

40 – 49 = 4

50 – 59 = 5

60 – 69 = 5

70 – 79 = 2

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,183: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,255: 60 - 69, stable condition

