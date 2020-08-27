One new MSU Texas student tests positive for COVID-19

By KAUZ Team | August 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 4:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 17 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Monday after 4:30 p.m., says the patients are made up of seven faculty/staff members and ten students. There are currently two active cases of each category.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

