STATE UPDATE: Total cases cross over 55,000, deaths near 800

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - State officials say there have been 15 new deaths connected to COVID-19 reported on Thursday morning.
The new deaths bring the total to 778 across the state since March.
Total numbers of cases across the state crossed 55,000 and now stands at 55,550, an increase of 712 since Wednesday.
Active cases dropped by 75 and recoveries increased by 772 from Wednesday to Thursday.
Southwest Oklahoma only showed small increases and decreases in active cases across the area.
Comanche County still shows 236 actives cases with the majority being connected to an outbreak on Fort Sill. Lawton currently shows 45 active cases according to the state.
