WF reminds residents about signage rule amid election season

No signs of any kind shall be erected or placed on the right-of-way of any street or alley in the city, nor any public place or city owned property, except for temporary signs, flags or banners authorized under section 6767, traffic-control signs, signals and devices placed by the city under authority of the ordinances of the city, and advisory, safety and useful directional information signs placed by the city under authority of state law. Notwithstanding any other provision of this [ordinance], any sign so erected or placed on the right-of-way of any street or alley in the city in violation of this section shall be subject to immediate removal by the city manager’s designee without notice to the owner or the lessee thereof. No signs of any kind shall be attached to any utility pole located in any street or alley right-of-way or utility easement except by the owner of such pole. (Code 1966, § 7-15; Ord. No. 48-2004, § 1, 6-15-2004)