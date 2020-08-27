Windthorst ISD teacher chosen as teacher of the year

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - We want to send out congratulations to a Windthorst ISD teacher.
J. J. Belcher has been chosen the Red River Best Chevy Dealers Teacher of the Year, according to the Archer County News.
She’s been teaching for 22 years, with 18 of those being with Windthorst.
She was one of 1,300 nominations and her superintendent says she’s one in a million. She didn’t get a million dollars but she did get a big check for $1,000 and a lot of accolades.
