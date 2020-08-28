BBB warns of Publishers Clearing House voicemail scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau of North Texas is warning residents about a phony voicemail scam.
Scammers are sending out voicemails claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House.
The voicemail claims whoever received it has won a prize and asks for a call back for details on how to receive the prize.
The catch is that the scammer will demand payment for shipping and handling, insurance, taxes or some other fee before agreeing to send the phony prize.
