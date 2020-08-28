Bicyclists prepare for individual HHH rides

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Normally Saturday morning thousands of bicyclists would fill Scott Street in downtown Wichita Falls for the Hotter ’N Hell Hundred. This year because of the pandemic, that’s been called off. Things have gone virtual, meaning you do your ride on your own time and some riders are keeping tradition alive by doing theirs tomorrow.
“Luckily I live in Wichita Falls so I’m kind of doing the normal routes,” cyclist David Coleman said.
He’s planning on doing his ride in the morning.
“Even though there is not going to be rest stops you know I figured out a way to stop and get hydrated because it is going to be hot tomorrow,” Coleman said.
For riders in and around Wichita Falls, they pick up their registration packets at Endurance House.
Like many others employee Sean Brown is also riding Saturday.
“I will do a chunk of my 100 miles alone a chunk of it with just a select few people that I see pretty regularly to prevent COVID exposure and then I’ll do the gravel ride alone,” Brown said.
Now while things are different this year in so many ways, signing up for the virtual ride along means making up some of the lost profits after in person events were canceled.
“I would like to encourage you to remember that if you don’t support Hotter ’H Hell now through this time when registration is down, they may not be here for us in the coming years,” Brown said. “Like if that goes away you know we lose a big chunk of what Wichita Falls is.”
So while there is still no spaghetti dinner, cannon or thousands of riders going down Scott Street, the hope is this brings back a small bit of normalcy.
The deadline to register for this years virtual HHH is Saturday the 29th at 7 a.m.
