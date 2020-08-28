Blitz on 6 HS Football Live Scoreboard: Week 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores from Week 1 of Blitz on 6 action:
Check back for updated scores throughout the night
Northside 42 Patton Springs 34 - FINAL
Woodson 14 Oglesby 36 - FINAL
#10 Graham 33 vs Alvarado 0 - HT
Hirschi 14 at Midlothian Heritage 28 - Q2
Burkburnett 0 at Aubrey 34 - HT
Vernon 14 at Big Spring 18 - HT
#10 Holliday 0 vs Iowa Park 21 - Q2
Nocona 0 vs Bowie 21 - Q1
#5 Windthorst 13 vs Henrietta 0 - HT
Quanah 20 vs Haskell 13 - Q2
Olney 34 vs Chico 0 - Q2
Seymour 14 vs Clarendon 18 - HT
Electra 14 vs Memphis 16 - HT
Munday 19 at Ranger 0 - HT
Petrolia 19 at Tioga 0 - Q2
Crowell vs Baird
Newcastle 30 vs Meadow 38 - Q3
Chillicothe 30 vs Hedley 14 Q2
Forestburg vs Mount Calm
Throckmorton 24 vs Bluff Dale 0 - Q1
Knox City at Morton
Benjamin 30 at Moran 0 - Q2
Gold-Burg 24 at Perrin-Whitt 24 - Q1
Saint Jo vs Medina
