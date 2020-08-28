Blitz on 6 HS Football Live Scoreboard: Week 1

By Brian Shrull and Alyssa Osterdock | August 28, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 8:21 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores from Week 1 of Blitz on 6 action:

Check back for updated scores throughout the night

Thursday

Non-District

Northside 42 Patton Springs 34 - FINAL

Woodson 14 Oglesby 36 - FINAL

Friday

Non-District

#10 Graham 33 vs Alvarado 0 - HT

Hirschi 14 at Midlothian Heritage 28 - Q2

Burkburnett 0 at Aubrey 34 - HT

Vernon 14 at Big Spring 18 - HT

#10 Holliday 0 vs Iowa Park 21 - Q2

Nocona 0 vs Bowie 21 - Q1

#5 Windthorst 13 vs Henrietta 0 - HT

Quanah 20 vs Haskell 13 - Q2

Olney 34 vs Chico 0 - Q2

Seymour 14 vs Clarendon 18 - HT

Electra 14 vs Memphis 16 - HT

Munday 19 at Ranger 0 - HT

Petrolia 19 at Tioga 0 - Q2

Crowell vs Baird

Newcastle 30 vs Meadow 38 - Q3

Chillicothe 30 vs Hedley 14 Q2

Forestburg vs Mount Calm

Throckmorton 24 vs Bluff Dale 0 - Q1

Knox City at Morton

Benjamin 30 at Moran 0 - Q2

Gold-Burg 24 at Perrin-Whitt 24 - Q1

Saturday

Non-District

Saint Jo vs Medina

