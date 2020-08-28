Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers still available

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Michelle Oates with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank joined Tila Grant to talk about the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.
The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is open and provides vouchers to local senior citizens and WIC participants to be used at participating Farmers’ Markets.
The program targets these two groups because they’re particularly vulnerable to food insecurity and sometimes have to choose between buying groceries and paying for other necessities such as medication or childcare.
Senior participants must be aged 60 or older, within income guidelines and WIC participants just need to bring their shopping list to show who’s participating in that program.
The vouchers will ensure that those in need have access to delicious, nutritious and local produce that truly help people thrive.
The program is sponsored by the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and runs from May 1 to Sept. 30.
