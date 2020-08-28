Firefighters contain grass fire near Sisk Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Firefighters have contained a grass fire on Sisk Road just outside Wichita Falls.
Firefighters from Wichita West, Lakeside City, Holliday, Wichita Falls, Bowen and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to the grass fire.
Fire officials on scene say there were no buildings in danger of getting damaged by the fire.
The fire burned a total of 15 acres according to the Texas Wildfire Public Viewer.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Two bulldozers from the Texas A&M Forest Service on scene working to prevent further flare-ups.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.