Law Enforcement Center opening soon to staff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Unifying under one roof, the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is nearly ready for staff to start moving in.
Construction crews inside are working in just about every room of the building finishing up all the fine details on a project that’s been the works for the last two years.
“Every trade is working whether its electrical, flooring, plumbing,” Mark Beauchamp, Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner, said.
Workers all in full PPE, including a mask, fill the hallways of the future Wichita County Jail and Sheriff’s Office.
“You know going from an ancient 1965 and 1990 addition of the annex to go into something brand new, all inclusive is night and day,” Lisa Patterson, Wichita County Jail Administrator, said.
The facility is designed to be flexible in the way they house inmates, something not possible previously.
“We have several different designs of pods, all designed to treat inmates differently for their different types of offenses,” Beauchamp said.
“You know whenever you have them in there in these new units and they’re able to do their laundry, they’re able to watch cable television, they’re able [to] do their artwork and things like that and they are able to mingle in a home like setting and the atmosphere is more and so you don’t have everyone on edge like you do now,” Patterson said.
The jail is also ADA compliant and with a separate medical area staff no longer needs to take the sick outside the jail for treatment
“We can do just about anything outside of major medical, heart attack, etc., right here in our facility never needing to transport anybody,” Beauchamp said.
More amenities for staff and inmates, plus a layout meant to make things more efficient means it’s better for everyone.
“If you come in and you have to stay in jail it’s one flow into the facility and then once you get released it’s one flow out and so you are not intermingling your inmates that are in custody and your ones that are being released,” Patterson said.
The jail part of the LEC is set to be completed early next year. After that, the process of moving the inmates in begins.
