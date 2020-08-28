19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,295

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed new 19 COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 31 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,295 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,079 total recoveries, 16,559 negative tests and 13 deaths.
There are currently 185 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
There are 19 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 31 new recoveries to report today. WFISD reported two new positive cases today. Those two case results were received late yesterday and included in yesterday’s Health District count update as under investigation. The investigation was completed today, but the cases were already counted in yesterday’s update, which is why there are no additional cases in the 0 -19 age range today. The date that the case is reported from the Health District and a notification from a School District is sent, may vary going forward as cases are received and then investigated for contact tracing.
New Cases
Contact = 7 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 6 cases
Under Investigation = 3 cases
Travel = 1 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 0
20 – 29 = 4
30 – 39 = 1
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 3
60 – 69 = 7
70 – 79 = 2
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,255: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,293: 70 - 79, stable condition
