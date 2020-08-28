19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,295

There are 19 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 31 new recoveries to report today. WFISD reported two new positive cases today. Those two case results were received late yesterday and included in yesterday’s Health District count update as under investigation. The investigation was completed today, but the cases were already counted in yesterday’s update, which is why there are no additional cases in the 0 -19 age range today. The date that the case is reported from the Health District and a notification from a School District is sent, may vary going forward as cases are received and then investigated for contact tracing.