One new MSU Texas student tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new student has tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 18 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Monday after 4:30 p.m., says the patients are made up of seven faculty/staff members and 11 students. There are currently two active staff cases and three active student cases.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
