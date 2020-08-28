One new MSU Texas student tests positive for COVID-19

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | August 28, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 4:54 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 18 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Monday after 4:30 p.m., says the patients are made up of seven faculty/staff members and 11 students. There are currently two active staff cases and three active student cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

MSU Texas coverage:

Coronavirus Coverage:

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.