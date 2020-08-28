One student at Vernon College WF campus tests positive for COVID-19

By KAUZ Team | August 28, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 4:00 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vernon College announced Friday one student that attends the Wichita Falls campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student attended classes on Aug. 24 and 25 and all potentially impacted faculty and students are being notified.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Health District has determined that the case is low-risk exposure.

All students and faculty at Vernon College have been wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and following the college’s classroom/lab sanitation protocols.

