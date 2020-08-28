Six new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Six new employees at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 48 with 28 of them making recoveries. There have also been 35 offender cases at the prison with 21 of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 83 cases so far.
881 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 16 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 193,700 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 19,710 coming back positive. There are 139 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 62,400 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,355 coming back positive. There are 20 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.