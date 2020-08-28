Triple digit heat returns today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we are going to be seeing extremely hot conditions. We are going to have a high of 105 degrees with sunny skies. There is a heat advisory that has been issued for the majority of Texoma. That is because we saw the humidity get pumped into our atmosphere thanks to tropical depression Laura. Thanks to that high humidity we are going to be seeing very hot real feel temperatures anywhere from about 105 to 110. These conditions are going to continue into Saturday as well where we are going to see a high of 106 degrees but there is good news a cold front coming in on Saturday night. That could give us storm chances going into Sunday. Then rain chances look to officially return on Monday as we are tracking another cold front coming in on Tuesday this time we’re going to see more widespread showers and storms.