Two new Crockett Elementary students test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Friday two new students from Crockett Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials say neither of these cases are related to the case that was reported earlier this week.
All three Crockett Elementary cases are from close contact with an infected person from their home, not at the school.
No students or staff members were deemed to have had close contact exposure to the two most recent cases due to health and safety protocols.
All areas of the building where the students were have been cleaned and disinfected.
WFISD has now reported a total of four COVID-19 cases, with three at Crockett Elementary and one at Rider High School.
