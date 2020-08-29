Storms are possible Saturday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Saturday night we can expect cloudy skies with a low of 72 degrees but we will see storm chances across the area no severe weather is anticipated however strong winds can’t be ruled out. We will have a high of 97 degrees on Sunday with a 20% chance of showers before noon. Then rain chances continue and we will see those last on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday however on Tuesday temperatures look to cool down. We will have a high of 96 degrees on Monday a high of 88 degrees on Tuesday. However we could see some severe weather going into Tuesday. We will see that occur along a strong cold front that looks to cool us off a lot and drop us down into the 80s for the rest of the work week next week.