Business gives couple the wedding of their dreams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Wichita Falls couple Brandon Barry and Stephanie Brothers received the wedding of their dreams and, it was all for free.
Thanks to Shelly Gallagher owner of Southern Sass Weddings & Boutiques and her business partner DJ Jerome’s Facebook contests.
“Couples could submit their names with a picture and they had to send us why it would be important for them to win so which ever couples pictures got the most votes won.” said Shelly Gallagher wedding coordinator.
In addition to Southern Sass Weddings & Boutique around 18 other business decided to also donate their time and services to the couple on their special day.
Music Moves Two
Moments by Mandi-Mandi
Flavors Catering
Kristyl’s Cakes
Minister Jacque Sosa
Salon V
Hope Butterfield
David Molina Dance Instruction
Bronze Touch
Steven Miles
Boudior Dream Photography
Beauty Bar
Smile
Papparrazi
Drink & Clink
Sweet 1020
The Stephanie and Brandon who have known each other since junior high got engaged last December, but were not able to find a wedding venue because of COVID-19.
Finally after winning Shelly and Jerome’s Facebook contest a couple of weeks ago they were able to tie the knot on August 29, 2020.
The couple shared their big day with family, friends and, their six-year-old daughter Ariel who Stephanie named as her Maid of Honor.
“I can never ever thank everybody who’s donated their time and their labor just out of the kindness of their own hearts.” said Stephanie Brothers Bride.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.