Tales & Trails Museum receives relief grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Nocona Tales & Trails Museum received 5 thousand dollars in grant money from Texas Humanities, to help with some of the financial lost the museum experienced while closed due to COVID-19.
The museum specializes in Native American, oil and gas and of course Nocona’s rich history.
While the museum says it did use the time spent close completing a new exhibit, they still had to cancel almost all of their annual fundraisers.
“We’re concentrating on using Texoma Gives hoping membership will increase and asking those who sponsor our annual event if they will make donations in a similar amount.” said Tracey Mesler President of Tales & Trails Museum.
The Tales & Trails Museum wasn’t the only museums in our community to receive grants from Texas Humanities.
The Wichita Fall Museum of North Texas, The Jack County Museum, and The Red River Valley Museum in Vernon, all received grants in varying amounts to help out during the pandemic.
