Wet Looking Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Another area of rain and storms will develop up to our north this evening and will drop south into the parts of the area late tonight. The main concern with any storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds. More storms will develop late Monday and Monday night. These too could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. The pattern remains unsettled with more rain chances on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will add up and some flooding may be possible.