BBB warns of COVID-19 relief grant scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau is receiving numerous reports that con artists are promoting phony COVID-19 relief grants and stealing money for processing fees.
The scam works by sending a message through Facebook Messenger or Instagram direct messages that look like they’re coming from a friend, relative or some other trustworthy person.
The message is about a grant for COVID-19 relief, and the sender may claim to have already applied and received thousands of dollars.
Scammers are either hacking social media accounts or creating separate lookalike accounts by stealing photos and personal information.
The BBB warns of how to spot a phony grant scam:
- Beware of recommendations online, even from your friends. You could be dealing with an impersonated or hacked account.
- Don’t pay any money for a free government grant. Truly free grants will not ask you to pay any kind of fee. You can find the only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies by clicking here.
If you do get a message from a scammer, report the scam accounts and messages to the social media platform. You can also file a BBB Scam Tracker Report.
For more information on scams and how to avoid them, check out the BBB’s website.
