Car slams into the front of a home as family sleeps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Around midnight on August 30, a car crashed into the side of a home on the 4000 block of Lenore Drive.
The driver, who is unknown, almost hit a 92- year-old woman sleeping in a bedroom located at the front of the home.
“I was in the bedroom next to her, I never even heard it. I guess I got hit in the head with the bricks, next thing I know two girls were standing there asking me was I okay, helping me up, I was just out of it,” said Joyce Brannon, who lives in the home.
The woman almost hit by the car was Brannon’s mother, and she was not seriously injured and only sustained a minor scratch on the leg.
Brannon says her mother is staying with her brother while she and her husband look for another home or apartment to rent.
There is currently no information on the driver’s identity or what type of vehicle they were driving.
