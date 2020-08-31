Hometown Pride Tour: Henrietta business during COVID-19

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Our Hometown Pride Tour kicks off this week in Henrietta, where there are plans to bring in more businesses.
Donna Burch has been teaching gymnastics and cheer to girls and boys all over Texoma for more than 20 years, and now she is the co-owner of Vitality Cheer Tumble & Fitness on the square on Henrietta.
Burch lives in Henrietta and saw the need for a gym for parents to take their kids to.
“I’m invested here,” said Burch. “A lot of these kiddos that are tumbling with me, I taught their parents in kindergarten and first grade.”
Vitality is just one business that has recently opened in Henrietta.
“We have a very supportive community, we have a very active chamber of commerce,” said Rick Langford, who is in charge of economic development for the city. “Our city staff and county staff work well together and they are very capable of doing whatever the job entails and it makes my job very easy.”
Over the last few years, the city has focused on bringing outside money into the city. One of the ways they’re doing that is with the addition of the truck stop off of Highway 287.
Langford says business across the city has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are shopping at home instead of driving to Wichita Falls and not taking the risk of being exposed in larger groups of people in larger stores,” said Langford.
Burch and her daughter opened the gym at the end of June and are already in the process of adding classes because the interest has been so great.
She says it’s the feedback from the people that makes her confident that she made the right decision to open.
“This is a wonderful community,” said Burch. “I think it has so much to offer. We have so many great people that I just want more people to come and enjoy everything it has to offer.”
