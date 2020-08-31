Legacy Church honors WFPD with Back The Blue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Legacy Church held it’s Back The Blue event in honor of those men and women in Wichita Falls law enforcement.
This event was a weekend long celebration hosted by the church that started with feeding officers lunch, giving them an honorary plaque and finally donating $1,450 to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
“The Lord works in mysterious ways by bringing these residents out, having them support us at the right time. It means a lot to the officers to know that we’ve got people praying for us,” said Chief Manuel Borrego of the WFPD.
Both Legacy Church Pastor, John Gardner, and Wichita Falls Police Chief, Manuel Borrego, hope this event will help bridge the gap between law enforcement and residents.
Pastor John Gardner also says because of the success of Back The Blue, he hopes to make it an annual event.
