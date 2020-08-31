One new death, 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 1,093, 40 - 49, was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. The Health District received 11 cases Saturday, 4 cases Sunday, and 14 today for a total of 29 new cases to report. There are 22 hospitalizations, and 16 new recoveries to report today.