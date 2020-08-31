STATE UPDATE: Active Comanche Co. cases drop back below 100

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Active cases in Comanche County have dropped back below 100 after a surge attributed to Fort Sill pushed the number over 230.
Comanche County cases now stand at 92 after showing 235 on Friday.
Active cases within the city of Lawton stands at 52, a small increase from Friday’s numbers. The city has had the 12th most cases in the state since records began being kept in March with 744.
Most other counties in Southwest Oklahoma reported small to medium increases in active cases since Friday morning’s report.
The state also reported its 800th death related to COVID-19 on Monday morning, a female in Cleveland County in the 65+ age group.
The total number of cases reported in the state now stands at 58,733 with 49,184 recoveries.
