Storybook Stroll runs all through September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Storybook Stroll is a walk through downtown Wichita Falls to collect pages from the book “Finding Fallstown.”
Participants will be taken through 19 locations featured in “Finding Fallstown” and each location will provide two pages from the book.
The Storybook Stroll runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. and the route is about one mile long.
Using the map provided on Downtown Wichita Falls’ website, participants will follow the path in numerical order to complete the story.
Some of the sites in the book are the Farmers Market, the Littlest Skyscraper and Big Blue.
“Finding Fallstown” was written by Jana Hausburg and features illustrations done by Cheryl Delaney.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development, the Wichita Falls Public Library and Marcom Products have teamed up to present the event.
The Storybook Stroll is a free family-friendly activity that makes it easy to get out while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Find the full press release below:
Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Wichita Falls Public Library, and Marcom Products present Storybook Stroll. The public is invited to take an adventure with Booker and Paige, the characters from the book, Finding Fallstown by Author Jana Hausburg featuring illustrations by Cheryl Delaney. The Storybook Stroll will take participants to 19 locations through downtown Wichita Falls. Each location provides two pages of the book. Visit sites that are in the book, such as the Farmers Market, the Littlest Skyscraper, and Big Blue.
How it works: The story begins at the Wichita Falls Public Library at 600 11th Street. You can pull up the map of the stops at downtownwf.com. The book pages also have a QR code to scan to bring up the website. Follow the stops in numerical order to complete the story and create your own adventure in downtown Wichita Falls. The story will run from September 1st to September 30th. The route is approximately 1 mile long.
The event was created to bring awareness and activity to the downtown district and to provide a free and family friendly activity to those in the community. This is a fun way to get out of the house and explore our own community and at the same time providing an activity that is easy to maintain social distancing and encourage sales at downtown merchants.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development would like to thank the Wichita Falls Public Library for their support and permission to use Finding Fallstown. We would also like to thank MarCom Products for printing the pages of the book for the locations.
