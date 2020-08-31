Storybook Stroll runs all through September

How it works: The story begins at the Wichita Falls Public Library at 600 11th Street. You can pull up the map of the stops at downtownwf.com. The book pages also have a QR code to scan to bring up the website. Follow the stops in numerical order to complete the story and create your own adventure in downtown Wichita Falls. The story will run from September 1st to September 30th. The route is approximately 1 mile long.