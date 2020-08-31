TAPPS continuing with September return for football, volleyball seasons

TAPPS continuing with September return for football, volleyball seasons
TAPPS has delayed the start of the volleyball and football seasons until late September. (Source: TAPPS)
By KAUZ Team | August 31, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 6:03 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE

Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced Monday they are continuing to move forward with a September return to the courts and fields of play.

The association says they’re on target and on plan to return to action this fall.

In Texoma, this affects Notre Dame and Wichita Christian football and volleyball and Christ Academy volleyball.

07/17/2020

Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) has delayed the start of the volleyball and football seasons until late September.

In Texoma, this means Notre Dame and Wichita Christian football and volleyball and Christ Academy volleyball can’t start practices till the 8.

This is five weeks later than the original start date.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.