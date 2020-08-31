TAPPS continuing with September return for football, volleyball seasons

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced Monday they are continuing to move forward with a September return to the courts and fields of play.
The association says they’re on target and on plan to return to action this fall.
In Texoma, this affects Notre Dame and Wichita Christian football and volleyball and Christ Academy volleyball.
07/17/2020
Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) has delayed the start of the volleyball and football seasons until late September.
In Texoma, this means Notre Dame and Wichita Christian football and volleyball and Christ Academy volleyball can’t start practices till the 8.
This is five weeks later than the original start date.
