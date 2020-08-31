Texas Rural Leadership Program offering free online workshops

. (Source: Texas Rural Leadership Program)
By KAUZ Team | August 31, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 4:47 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Rural Leadership Program has partnered with the Small Business Development Center to offer some free online workshops to help businesses.

They’ll be covering ways to adapt to challenges brought on by COVID-19.

The workshops can be found below:

  • Characteristics of Change Leaders
    • Tuesday, Sept. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Strategy-On-A-Page
    • Sept. 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Branding My Community
    • Sept. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Participants will be sent a Zoom link the day of the events.

You can register for any of the workshops by clicking here.

