Thunderstorm chances are likely for Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday we are going to be seeing fairly warm conditions. The high for today is going to be 98 degrees however not everybody is going to see that. We have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The people who do see the showers and thunderstorms will not be as warm. We could see some severe weather with the showers and thunderstorms however the primary threats will be for strong winds and some small hail. Rain chances look to increase over the next couple of days. We have a 60% chance of showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, however there is good news with the forecast. We will see cooler conditions starting on Tuesday with a high of about 87. On Wednesday will have a high of 85 degrees with isolated thunderstorms chances.