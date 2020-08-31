Two WFISD administrators win Region 9 principal, assistant principal of the year

As Region 9 winners, Mrs. Cunningham and Mrs. Radtke are eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year and Texas Assistant Principal of the Year. Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Award Dinner held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer Workshop held each year in June in Austin. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book titled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.