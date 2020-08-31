WF man arrested after 11 pounds of meth found during search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday a man in Wichita Falls was arrested after an investigation led to the discovery of 11 pounds of methamphetamine in his possession.
Leondray Hadnot was arrested after law enforcement officials executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Alice Avenue last Friday.
Hadnot was charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over 400 grams.
His bond was set at $100,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
The investigation was done by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Highway Interdiction Unit with the help of Homeland Security and the Wichita County District Attorney’s Drug Enforcement Division.
