WF releases Labor Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With Labor Day right around the corner, the City of Wichita Falls has released its trash schedule for the week of the holiday.
City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed on Labor Day, next Monday, and the trash pickup schedule has been adjusted as follows:
- Normal Monday trash pickup will be on Tuesday
- Normal Tuesday trash pickup will be on Wednesday
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday
- Regular services will resume on Thursday
The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday and both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, the day after the holiday.
For any questions or for more information, you can contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.
