WFPD investigating two possibly related shootings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating two shootings from over the weekend which were possibly connected.
Officers were called to Studio E on Sheppard Access Rd. about a possible shooter right before 3 a.m. on Aug. 30.
The night club was hosting a private party when the event occurred and one person in attendance was shot.
Around 4 a.m. more shots were fired at a home in the 1400 block of North Rosewood Ave.
Officers believe this shooting to be a possible retaliation for a suspect in the first shooting.
