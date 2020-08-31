WFPD investigating two possibly related shootings

By KAUZ Team | August 31, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 12:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating two shootings from over the weekend which were possibly connected.

Officers were called to Studio E on Sheppard Access Rd. about a possible shooter right before 3 a.m. on Aug. 30.

The night club was hosting a private party when the event occurred and one person in attendance was shot.

Around 4 a.m. more shots were fired at a home in the 1400 block of North Rosewood Ave.

Officers believe this shooting to be a possible retaliation for a suspect in the first shooting.

