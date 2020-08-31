Wichita County DA wants changes made to bail recommendations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - John Gillespie, the Wichita County District Attorney, wants to see changes made in the county court system when it comes to bonds.
A 2016 county document lists recommendations for felony bail amounts. It’s that list that a Fort Worth Appeals Court cited when it lowered the bond for accused murder Joshua Cook. He bonded out, escaped house arrest in mid-August, and was recaptured by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.
“The amounts for capital murder, murder, and first degree offenses, I would like to see the judges do away with suggested amounts on those because those are crimes that vary a lot,” Gillespie said.
That appeals court believed the original $750,000 bond was far too high and unfair, being over seven times higher that what the 2016 document recommends for a murder charge; $100,000.
Gillespie adds the appeals court using the suggestions made by Wichita County judges shouldn’t have happened.
Joshua Cook has since has his bond revoked, and will stay behind bars until his trial date.
“They were never intended to be in a murder case where you get automatically a $100,000 bond, anything like that,” Gillespie said.
Michael Little, Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 adds those amounts are not set in stone, instead to help gauge if a bond amount is fair.
“Magistrates do not have to go by that list, it’s just a guide. We use it a lot when new judges, new magistrates come into the system so they can use this guide to see what the higher courts see as reasonable,” Judge Little said.
Gillespie explains he only wants to see the suggestions for first degree and above go away.
“I know that our district judges want to protect our community and that they make good decisions based on the evidence they hear and I trust that a whole lot more than I do some list with automatic checkbox amounts,” Gillespie said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.