Wichita Falls American Legion retires flags

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Thomas Fowler American Legion Post 169 held their annual flag retirement day on August 29.
Around 40 U.S. flags that were torn or had touched the ground were retired with an official burning ceremony.
The flags burned were mostly donated by The Wichita Falls Fire Department, who were in attendance for the event.
Also in attendance were veterans, American Legion members and anyone from the community who wanted to witness the flags being retired.
“It’s definitely something that would allow them at least to take a step back in time for a moment to pay respects for the people they served with,” said Johnny Skelton, 2nd Commander American Legion.
The American Legion says anyone who has flags they want to donate can contact them. To learn more information about The Wichita Falls American Legion visit their Facebook page.
