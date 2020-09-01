Franklin Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt sent a letter to parents on Tuesday announcing one Franklin Elementary staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department has determined this case to be a low exposure to the classroom and minimal exposure to the campus.
All staff and students who were deemed as close contacts to the individual have been contacted.
The elementary originally had to postpone their back to school reopening because of a water pipe burst. It forced those heading back to in-person class to wait an extra week.
