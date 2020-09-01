MSU Texas launches live-streamed concerts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MSU Texas Music Department will be hosting a live-streamed music series every first Friday of the month through the end of the year.
Dubbed the First Friday Concerts, the events will be 20 to 30 minutes in length and will be hosted by Dr. Ruth Morrow, the Bolin Distinguished Chair of Piano.
The concerts kick off on September 4 on the university’s website and each will start at 5:15 p.m.
The entire schedule can be found below:
- September 4 - Solo piano music from Dr. Morrow’s human rights research
- October 2 - Introducing new Department of Music faculty, Dr. Sarah Dunbar and Dr. Thomas Winiger
- November 6 - Music for thankfulness with special guests
- December 4 - Music of the season
You can watch the First Friday Concerts when they air by clicking here.
