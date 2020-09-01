Panda Biotech chooses WF for hemp processing facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Dallas-based hemp company, Panda Biotech, has chosen Wichita Falls as the location for it’s newest processing facility.
The Panda Texas Plains Hemp Gin™ will be the largest facility in the country that will both process and cottonize industrial hemp for textiles.
The new facility will be located on 97 acres of land that used to house the General Motors’ Delphi assembly plant.
Panda Biotech plans to install the largest industrial hemp processing equipment ever used to separate the outer fibers of the plant from the inner core.
At full production, the equipment being manufactured for the facility is expected to process close to 300 million pounds of Texas-grown hemp every year.
The facility will have two production lines, the first of which is expected to be delivered in December of 2020.
Partial operations are expected to start in the first quarter of 2021, and the second production line is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2022.
Panda Biotech will form contracts with Texas agricultural producers for the 2021 growing season.
The cottonization of hemp at this facility will result in a fiber to be used in the making of high-end apparel. Panda Biotech is working with several well-known brands to develop the fiber into different yarn blends for fabric.
When the facility is running at full capacity, it expects to produce more than 35 million pounds of fiber suitable to make yarn for apparel-grade cloth every year.
