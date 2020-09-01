Two new deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | September 1, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 5:06 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 15 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,347 cases in Wichita County, with 221 of them still being active.

There have been 1,110 total recoveries, 16,989 negative tests and 16 deaths.

There are currently 199 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District is saddened to report two additional deaths today. Case 1,057, 80+, and Case 1,339, 60 - 69, were both hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released. There are 22 hospitalizations, and 15 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 5 cases

Close Contact = 5 cases

Community Spread = 8 cases

Under Investigation = 5 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 3

20 – 29 = 0

30 – 39 = 6

40 – 49 = 0

50 – 59 = 6

60 – 69 = 5

70 – 79 = 2

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 758: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,249: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,252: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,253: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,278: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,293: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,306: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,312: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.