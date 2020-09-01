We have a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we have a First Alert Weather Day. What we can expect for today is a couple shots of potential severe weather with the main threats with those being for hail and strong winds. However, the biggest risk that we are going to be seeing for today is going to be for flooding. There’s a few flood advisories out there right now including a flash flood watch. We will be monitoring that and continuing to give you updates as the storms come in. What’s going to happen is we are going to see multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the area and that is going to lead to the higher risk of flooding across Texoma. The high for today is going to be about 83 with thunderstorms wide spread across the area. We have a 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. On Wednesday we will see very similar conditions with a high of 83 and a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.