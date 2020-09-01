WFISD Commitment Switch Form available for secondary students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Commitment Switch Form is now available for parents of junior high and high school students wishing to change their learning environment.
The form will be available for two weeks, with the deadline for submission on September 14.
The change in learning environments will go into effect on September 28 and continue through the grading period.
This form is only for secondary students, which are students in grades six through 12.
Elementary students will have their forms available starting September 14.
If you would like to change the learning environment for your secondary student, click here.
