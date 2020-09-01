Wichita Falls City Council approves 2021 tax rate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls has approved a tax rate for 2021.
The city will keep the tax rate it currently has, which is about 76 cents per $100 of assessed value. District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson was the only one to vote against approving the rate in Tuesdays council meeting. Mayor Stephen Santellana comments on why they chose to keep that rate the same and not go lower.
“If we would have had to dip any further and adopt a lesser rate it looked like we were going to have to cut into some of public service. You know, either pay or some positions and as you can see 6 out of 7 of weren’t going to do that,” Mayor Santellana said.
With the tax rate now set, it wraps up work on next year’s budget discussions. The 2021 budget is about ten million less than the current one because of the pandemic. While the rate is the same it will actually bring in more money to the city, councilman Michael Smith explains.
“The rate is the same but because of the appraisal district raising property values there actually is more revenue coming in at that tax rate,” Michael Smith, district one councilor, said.
Also discussed Tuesday was approval to buy 2,700 replacement filters that are used in the city’s water system that helped get the city through the last drought. The current ones are past their life expectancy and need to be replaced. This will cost $2,235,000.
“Two point something million dollars for filters is a lot but if you think about its these filters that keeps us having water so it’s money well spent,” Mayor Santellana said.
Councilors also got great news: the company Panda Biotech will soon open a factory in Wichita Falls. The hemp fiber processing center will move into the former Delphi building, bringing new jobs with it. The company hopes to be open early next year.
Two city judges also have been reappointed to their positions, whose terms would have expired as early as next month.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.