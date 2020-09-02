Candidates running for Texas Senate in special election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are six candidates running to fill Sen. Pat Fallon’s spot in the Texas Senate in the September special election.
The candidates running can be found below:
- Drew Springer (R)
- District 68 State Rep.
- Chris Watts (R)
- Former Mayor of Denton
- Shelley Luther (R)
- Dallas salon owner who kept her salon open in opposition to Gov. Abbott’s pandemic shutdown order
- Andy Hopper (R)
- Engineer and farmer/rancher from Decatur
- Craig Carter (R)
- Metroplex area business owner of the Old Boot Factory
- Jacob Minter (D)
- Recording Secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 20
Early voting for the special election starts on Sept. 14 and election day is Sept. 29.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.