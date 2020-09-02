Clay County Pioneers Reunion switches to drive-thru event

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - There’s a change to registration for the Clay County Pioneer Reunion this year due to COVID-19.
It will now be a drive-thru event outside of Pioneer Hall near the west side of the Pioneer Association Grounds.
The lunch runs on Sept. 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When you register, you will get a commemorative button and Pioneer Book.
After registration, just head north to the Bryant Edwards Building at the rodeo grounds for the barbecue lunch.
The lunch is free for registered pioneers.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.